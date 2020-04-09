National

ANU to help Year 12 students as virus hits

By AAP Newswire

STOCK ANU - AAP

1 of 1

One major university has moved to reassure final-year school students the coronavirus-induced disruptions to their education won't affect their ability to move on to higher education.

The Australian National University will use the year 11 results of students applying for undergraduate spots to make them an offer in August.

Vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt hopes the move will give thousands of school-leavers some certainty.

"With the unprecedented disruption and challenges we are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 is not panning out how any of us expected," he said.

The university's admission scheme already uses year 11 results to predict how students will perform in their final year of school and make conditional mid-year offers, but for 2021 places it will make 2500 unconditional offers in August.

"While we cannot guarantee everyone a place, we encourage everyone who thinks they might want to study at ANU to apply now," Prof Schmidt said.

"We will do everything we can to help you get here."

ANU's move comes ahead of leaders considering updated health advice about how schools should operate during the second term and what can be done to help year 12 students.

National cabinet - the prime minister and state and territory leaders - will meet at 12.30pm on Thursday.

Education ministers agreed on Tuesday there should be no "year 13" repeating for students now at the end of their secondary schooling.

Instead, final exams will likely be delayed to December or maybe January.

States have also started to advise parents that the majority of students will learn from home for term 2.

ACT education minister Yvette Berry said on Wednesday parents would have to register if their children could not stay home and needed to be in a school.

She also urged flexibility and offered practical advice to parents looking to help their children adapt to learning from home.

"While routines are important for a child's mental health and wellbeing, there is no need for families to stick to a rigid, timetabled 9am to 3pm school day," she said.

"For example, early-rising children might like to get started on their tasks first thing in the morning, while others might start later in the day."

Leaders will take the advice of education ministers and health officials about what the rest of the school year might look like.

So far, the health advice has been there is no risk to children from attending school, but there are some concerns about the health and safety requirements for teachers.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Land of Plenty to be held in Shepparton this year

Land of Plenty will be returning to Shepparton this October for its second year, promising a memorable event for music lovers across the region. The all-ages major music festival has been scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at the Shepparton...

Madi Chwasta
Entertainment

Local country music sensation releases new album

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album. The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers. Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of...

Morgan Dyer
Entertainment

Looking to support local musicians? Start streaming!

There is no better way to experience music than live. When sound fills otherwise empty air and the beat reverberates inside your own chest. For the time being these events are not possible, leaving an empty spot in the lives of many around the...

Michael Von Güttner

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire