Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

Federal and state leaders will thrash out a unified approach to year 12 students as schools prepare to shift to online learning due to coronavirus.

National cabinet will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the way forward for students in their final year of school.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan earlier in the week promised year 12 students wouldn't face an extra year of study to complete school and rejected suggestions of mass repeating.

Medical experts insist schools are still safe, but parents are being urged to keep their kids home if they can.

For the majority of students, term two will be through online learning.

Australia's coronavirus death toll has reached 50 amid warnings for people to stay at home over the Easter weekend, which looms as a critical juncture for infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has strongly warned people must not break social distancing rules during the long weekend.

"We are only a few days away from Easter, a time that should give us great hope, and the message is clear, though: stay home, don't travel, don't go away. We can't let up now," he told parliament.

There are encouraging signs the strict measures might be working after the average increase in daily cases fell to two per cent nationally.

Australia has recorded more than 6000 confirmed cases, but there's concerns about 550 people infected by someone who didn't know they had the disease.

Health Minister Greg Hunt echoed Mr Morrison's warning, saying relaxing social distancing could undo the nation's hard work.

"This Easter is the time where we can lock in the gains we have made as a country. The virus does not take a holiday," he said.

Federal parliament on Wednesday night passed a $130 billion scheme to provide wage subsidies to up to six million Australian workers.

Employees working for coronavirus-affected businesses will get $1500 fortnightly payments designed to keep people linked to their jobs during the crisis.

The government will also distribute 11 million more protective masks to healthcare workers around the country.

Mr Morrison channelled wartime leader Winston Churchill in an address to parliament, declaring Australia would not surrender to the threats the virus posed.

"Today is about defending and protecting Australia's national sovereignty," he said.

"It will be a fight we will win. But it won't be a fight without cost, or without loss."