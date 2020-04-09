National

Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

By AAP Newswire

National cabinet. - AAP

1 of 1

Federal and state leaders will thrash out a unified approach to year 12 students as schools prepare to shift to online learning due to coronavirus.

National cabinet will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the way forward for students in their final year of school.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan earlier in the week promised year 12 students wouldn't face an extra year of study to complete school and rejected suggestions of mass repeating.

Medical experts insist schools are still safe, but parents are being urged to keep their kids home if they can.

For the majority of students, term two will be through online learning.

Australia's coronavirus death toll has reached 50 amid warnings for people to stay at home over the Easter weekend, which looms as a critical juncture for infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has strongly warned people must not break social distancing rules during the long weekend.

"We are only a few days away from Easter, a time that should give us great hope, and the message is clear, though: stay home, don't travel, don't go away. We can't let up now," he told parliament.

There are encouraging signs the strict measures might be working after the average increase in daily cases fell to two per cent nationally.

Australia has recorded more than 6000 confirmed cases, but there's concerns about 550 people infected by someone who didn't know they had the disease.

Health Minister Greg Hunt echoed Mr Morrison's warning, saying relaxing social distancing could undo the nation's hard work.

"This Easter is the time where we can lock in the gains we have made as a country. The virus does not take a holiday," he said.

Federal parliament on Wednesday night passed a $130 billion scheme to provide wage subsidies to up to six million Australian workers.

Employees working for coronavirus-affected businesses will get $1500 fortnightly payments designed to keep people linked to their jobs during the crisis.

The government will also distribute 11 million more protective masks to healthcare workers around the country.

Mr Morrison channelled wartime leader Winston Churchill in an address to parliament, declaring Australia would not surrender to the threats the virus posed.

"Today is about defending and protecting Australia's national sovereignty," he said.

"It will be a fight we will win. But it won't be a fight without cost, or without loss."

Latest articles

sport

Lakers announced premiers

Unanimous acknowledgment for finishing top of the home and away 2019/20 cricket season has been given with Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club being named the premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association (WDCA Kennedy Builders) for the season...

Robert Muir
sport

From injury to Moomba finalist

Local former Junior World Champion Pro Wakeboarder Chloe Mills has overcome two bad knee injuries which almost forced her to not return to her sport to recently make the finals in Moomba, placing sixth out of 14 girls. Chloe has been professionally...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Are Lakers premiers? We’ll know tonight

Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club will know if it is 2019/20 premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association following an association meeting tonight. “The club has spoken with WDCA President Michael Hurley and was told the committee would make...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire