National

Toilet paper crisis leads to bidet search

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's toilet paper shortage crisis has been blamed for a surge in Google searches for bidets, and it has raised health concerns for Queensland's construction watchdog.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission has issued an alert warning of both non-genuine devices and also the risk of DIY installations of bidets and douches.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said incorrectly installed devices could increase the risk of contaminating water supplies with E. coli bacteria, which posed serious risks to health and safety.

"If you're not a licensed plumber, it's illegal to do plumbing work, and if you do, you can't guarantee that your family's health and your own health is protected," Mr Bassett said.

"The QBCC is urging suppliers of alternative toileting devices to ensure the devices have appropriate and genuine watermark certification."

In the past month Google searches in Australia for the term 'bidets' have increased tenfold - a response to articles promoting alternative toileting devices and providing advice on their installation, Mr Bassett said.

"The last thing we need right now is to put unnecessary strain on our health systems."

Latest articles

sport

Lakers announced premiers

Unanimous acknowledgment for finishing top of the home and away 2019/20 cricket season has been given with Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club being named the premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association (WDCA Kennedy Builders) for the season...

Robert Muir
sport

From injury to Moomba finalist

Local former Junior World Champion Pro Wakeboarder Chloe Mills has overcome two bad knee injuries which almost forced her to not return to her sport to recently make the finals in Moomba, placing sixth out of 14 girls. Chloe has been professionally...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Are Lakers premiers? We’ll know tonight

Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club will know if it is 2019/20 premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association following an association meeting tonight. “The club has spoken with WDCA President Michael Hurley and was told the committee would make...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire