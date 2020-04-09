National

Vic coroner to hand down Day findings

By AAP Newswire

TANYA DAY DEATH INQUEST - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian coroner will reveal her findings into the death in custody of Aboriginal grandmother Tanya Day.

The Yorta Yorta grandmother fell and suffered a head injury while in a Castlemaine police station after she was arrested for being drunk on a train in December 2017.

She died two weeks later.

Her family have called for a criminal investigation into the death of Ms Day.

"There is no doubt in our mind that Victoria Police are responsible for our mum's death," her daughter Belinda Day told reporters in Melbourne in November last year.

They also want coroner Caitlin English to acknowledge that systemic racism and unconscious bias were central to her death.

The inquest lasted for weeks and heard from the police officers who arrested Ms Day, paramedics, railway staff and others.

Her death prompted the Victorian government to abolish the offence of being drunk in public.

The decision will be handed down in the Coroners Court on Thursday.

Latest articles

sport

Lakers announced premiers

Unanimous acknowledgment for finishing top of the home and away 2019/20 cricket season has been given with Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club being named the premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association (WDCA Kennedy Builders) for the season...

Robert Muir
sport

From injury to Moomba finalist

Local former Junior World Champion Pro Wakeboarder Chloe Mills has overcome two bad knee injuries which almost forced her to not return to her sport to recently make the finals in Moomba, placing sixth out of 14 girls. Chloe has been professionally...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
sport

Are Lakers premiers? We’ll know tonight

Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club will know if it is 2019/20 premiers of Wangaratta District Cricket Association following an association meeting tonight. “The club has spoken with WDCA President Michael Hurley and was told the committee would make...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire