Qld police warn of fines over Easter

By AAP Newswire

Road barriers are seen at Miles Street in Coolangatta, Gold Coast. - AAP

Islands off the Queensland coast have been closed to visitors and police are making themselves more visible to clamp down on people who ignore rules to stay home over Easter.

"Can I please ask that people actually do comply with the rules," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said on Wednesday.

"It is actually about saving people's lives and it is incredibly important as we go into a very busy weekend."

There'll be more officers on the state's roads and random checks to ensure people are self-isolating will continue.

A travel ban has been issued for Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), Moorgumpin (Moreton Island) and K'gari (Fraser Island.

People who live or work there, or are travelling for other permitted purposes are exempt.

All holidays are cancelled and people are being told to stay in their homes, or at the very least, their suburbs.

Beaches on the Gold Coast and camping grounds across Queensland are closed.

