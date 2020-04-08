National

Court officially dismisses Reynolds case

By AAP Newswire

Police have officially withdrawn a domestic violence charge against NRL player Josh Reynolds.

NSW Police had accused the West Tigers star of bruising his former partner Arabella Del Busso's right arm and left leg on September 12 after she reported the incident to police on December 11.

But questions later arose about Ms Del Busso's story, leading police to confirm in February they would withdraw the charge.

That formally occurred on Wednesday in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

Reynolds, who had pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was not required to appear.

Reynolds' lawyer, Dan McGirr, told AAP in February that police stopped pursuing the case after a "thorough investigation" into the matter.

Ms Del Busso's lawyer said they were shocked at how police and the media had treated their client.

