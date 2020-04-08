National

Question Time in federal parliament

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

WHAT WE LEARNED

* About a third of MPs were present to ensure proper "social distancing" in the parliamentary chamber to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

* The daily COVID-19 case rate rise is now only two per cent.

* 730,000 businesses have registered for the JobKeeper program.

* The Treasurer has the power to extend JobKeeper to other groups of workers, after the legislation passes.

* The ABC won't be getting any extra funding any time soon.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* The steps Australia is taking to deal with the virus are saving lives and buying valuable time.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Does the government have sufficient medical equipment and medicines to deal with the virus.

WHAT THEY SAID

"We have been flattening the curve." - Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the trajectory of virus cases.

"Today's one of the most important days in the history of this parliament." - Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on the $130 billion JobKeeper package.

"Can the minister guarantee that no childcare provider, including those run by councils, schools or in home care, will be worse off under the new funding arrangements?" - Independent MP Helen Haines, getting no clear response.

"Will the prime minister extend the wage subsidy for the 1.1 million casual workers who are currently excluded?" - Labor leader Anthony Albanese, getting a long answer which could be summarised as "no".

"It won't be a normal Easter." - Education Minister Dan Tehan.

Latest articles

AFL

Crows call for AFL salary cap direction

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks says his club is asking the AFL to provide some direction on the future of the soft salary cap amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL timeline to aid players’ focus: Parker

Sydney star Luke Parker, who has been busy training and doing renovation and volunteer work, is hoping the AFL’s next update brings some sort of certainty.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Worsfold confident of McKenna AFL return

Essendon coach John Worsfold is confident Conor McKenna will return from Ireland to play with the Bombers again when the AFL season is cleared to resume.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire