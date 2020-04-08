Sydney hotel quarantine group on way home

Some 250 Australians have checked out of Sydney's five-star Swissotel after 14 days in coronavirus quarantine - with one woman even skipping for joy as she left.

The returned overseas travellers landed in Sydney on March 26 aboard a Qantas flight after disembarking the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship in Hawaii.

On Facebook, some had complained about the hotel-issued food and likened their plight to being "prisoners and refugees in our own country".

It was a comparison echoed by Canberran Michael Ward, 71, who was thrilled to be leaving what he described as a "gilded cage".

"It wasn't so well organised," he said while waiting to be picked up by his daughter.

"We were the first group. So it wasn't all that tight the first few days, but they got their act together."

Mr Ward said the Facebook group had been instrumental in agitating for better conditions.

Without it, he would have been branded an "anonymous individual whinger", he told reporters on Wednesday.

Gold Coast woman Christine Cooper, however, insists she and her husband were well looked after during the "long two weeks".

"It's weirder getting out," Ms Cooper said.

"You feel like an inmate that's been in jail and now you've been released."

While awaiting a bus to Sydney Airport, Graham Cooper said the couple was able to keep themselves entertained through the isolation period and had been well fed.

"The food was as good as you could get under the circumstances and plentiful," he said.

Surrounded by a throng of media, Di - from NSW's Southern Highlands - said she couldn't wait to get home and "smell the roses".

"Once you guys have stopped suffocating me, I will go down there and run and skip for joy," she said before making good on her pledge moments later.

All checked-out guests carried with them a red wrist band clearing them of coronavirus and a letter from NSW Health confirming their period of isolation.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller praised the cohort of 288 travellers and wished them well on the last leg of their journey home.

"We thank them for their patience and really protecting the safety of the people of NSW," he said.

Mr Fuller said about 30 people had remained behind while arranging onward travel plans despite them no longer being held under isolation orders.

After Wednesday's operation, police will plan for further departures, with about 3000 Australian residents expected to leave hotel isolation over the next week in NSW.