‘No justice’ says Vic Airbnb rape victim

A young woman feels "no victory and no justice" as an Airbnb superhost faces jail time for repeatedly raping her.

Nicholas David Weston was found guilty of four counts of rape over the horror stay at his Melbourne CBD apartment in November 2017.

"Honestly I feel no victory and no justice," she told the Victorian County Court at a pre-sentence hearing on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old denied assaulting the teenager, who was staying at his apartment with her friend.

The victim, who was 19 at the time, had travelled from interstate with the friend to see one of their favourite rappers perform.

Weston repeatedly urged them to drink with him, but the pair ignored his requests and tried to avoid him.

On the second night of their stay, Weston's victim became unwell because she had too much to drink and didn't go out with her friend and the host.

The young woman had thrown up several times and Weston repeatedly asked her if she wanted to sleep in his bed.

She refused but while she was vomiting in the bathroom the AirBnB host picked her up and carried her to his room, where he raped her despite her pleas to stop.

The survivor said she was tired of the system and labelled the court battle an ordeal.

"Yes his life has changed for the worst and he may go away for a few years," she said.

"But I got my sentence that night when there was no jury or judge, yet that sentence lasts the rest of my life."

The trial process was traumatic and she felt there were "significant issues and flaws" with the justice system that added to her pain.

While she used to feel confident and that her voice and opinions mattered, that had changed.

"My voice is irrelevant and what happens to me is a man's choice to make," she said through tears.

Her mother was devastated and struggled with "absolute rage" and a profound feeling of grief over what happened to her daughter.

"My efforts to protect my child failed and I felt like a complete failure" she said.

Weston's defence lawyer argued until the rapes Weston was of good character and led a "largely uneventful life", but had an alcohol abuse disorder.

He will be sentenced at a later date.