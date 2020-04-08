National

New prisoners to be isolated in Qld jails

By AAP Newswire

New prisoners will be isolated for 14 days in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from entering Queensland prisons.

Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said the tough new protocols announced on Wednesday would also apply to prisoners being transferred.

"During the isolation period, prisoners will be confined to a cell, with no engagement with other prisoners or out-of-cell time," Commissioner Martin said on Wednesday.

Interactions with officers and health staff will be carefully managed to try to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19.

Commissioner Martin said after the 14 days, the prisoner will be considered for placement in the general prisoner population after a final health check to ensure they are not at risk.

Prisoners transferred from reception and remand facilities in southeast Queensland to placement prisons will be isolated on arrival at the new jail.

Transfers requested by prisoners will be restricted, with only essential movements between centres allowed.

Queensland Health will check the temperature of prisoners within two weeks of their discharge from prison.

Commissioner Martin said the measures are a significant departure from usual procedures, but necessary to protect the health of officers and other prisoners.

"Already overseas prisons are seeing the terrible impact this pandemic can have within a prison environment," he said.

