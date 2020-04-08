WA ramps up virus testing, 11 new cases

Any West Australian with a fever or respiratory infection will be eligible for coronavirus testing amid further encouraging case numbers.

WA confirmed 11 new cases overnight, taking the state's total to 481.

Seven were linked to cruise ships, one to overseas travel and another to close contact with a confirmed case in the Kimberley region.

From Thursday, the state's testing criteria will be further expanded to include any person with a recent temperature of 38 degrees or above or respiratory infection symptoms including shortness of breath, cough or sore throat.

"This is a significant change and obviously means that we will capture a much wider proportion of the public," Health Minister Roger Cook said on Wednesday.

"My message is clear: if you have symptoms, then please go to the clinics and be tested."

WA recorded two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to six.

A man in his 70s from the Artania cruise ship died at Joondalup Health Campus while a 70-year-old woman who had travelled overseas died at Royal Perth Hospital.

Maureen Preedy's husband Barry, who also has COVID-19, was denied permission to see her in hospital and remains at a Perth hotel.

"He would've done anything to be there with my mum ... anything they asked," Mr Preedy's daughter Simone told Seven News.

Mr Cook said the hospital had been following the Department of Health's clinical guidelines.

"These protocols are in place to make sure that we can protect other patients in the hospital, the healthcare workers and the public generally," he said.

"To paraphrase the guidelines as I understand them, we don't want to have people who are COVID positive coming into the ICU unless they're an actual patient."

Mr Cook said the newest confirmed case in the Kimberley region was not a healthcare worker.

Fifteen people have tested positive in the Kimberley, where travel between local government areas has been restricted to protect the region's vulnerable indigenous people.

More than a third of WA's confirmed cases have come from cruise ships, including the Artania liner which remains docked in Fremantle.

WA's hard border closure came into effect on Monday, preventing even WA residents from coming into the state unless they meet certain exemptions.