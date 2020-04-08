National

Phone welfare checks for older Australians

By AAP Newswire

Elderly people who have suspended in-home services during the coronavirus crisis will soon receive welfare checks over the phone.

Many older Australians have scrapped home care visits to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck is nervous vulnerable people could fall through the cracks.

"It's clear some senior Australians are anxious about the risks of visits from providers," he said on Wednesday.

"Of course, it's their choice to receive or not receive care, but we remain determined to ensure those who need support are still receiving it."

Senator Colbeck said care providers were trained in infection control to help stop the spread of the virus.

"All the proper procedures are being put in place to ensure the highest level of protection," he said.

