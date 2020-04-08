National

Tyrrell family backs Jubelin at sentencing

By AAP Newswire

Gary Jubelin arrives with barrister Margaret Cunneen - AAP

1 of 1

William Tyrrell's foster mother has told a NSW court she is worried about the police investigation into the toddler's disappearance following Gary Jubelin's exit.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Jubelin's sentencing after the former police officer was earlier in the week found guilty of illegally recording conversations with a person of interest.

She and a number of supporters attended Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court to provide a character reference for the 57-year-old, who is facing a maximum sentence of five years' jail.

William disappeared from the front of his foster grandmother's home at Kendall, on the NSW mid-north coast, in September 2014.

Jubelin defended his decision to record four conversations with the Tyrrell family's elderly neighbour Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018, claiming he was protecting his lawful interests.

But magistrate Richard Hudson was scathing of the former detective chief inspector's conduct after finding he breached the Surveillance Devices Act.

Jubelin led the Tyrrell investigation before quitting the force last year.

Asked by defence barrister Margaret Cunneen SC whether she was worried about the future of the investigation since Jubelin's departure, William's foster mother said: "Yes."

She became tearful when describing her family's bond with the former detective.

"He knew William," the woman told the court.

"He never met him, but he knows him. Through us, through his sister. When you're a victim of a crime like this, you need people to know you."

She described Jubelin as one of NSW Police's biggest assets and his departure as a huge loss

"He's a man of integrity and honest and I trust him implicitly," she said.

The hearing before Mr Hudson continues.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton Swans aiming for higher position

After multiple seasons tinkering with their product, the Shepparton Swans look ready to spread their wings in 2020. The Swans have spent the past three seasons anchored at the bottom of the Goulburn Valley League ladder and with their next crop of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Marshall finished Port quarantine period

Deniliquin footballer Todd Marshall is happy negotiations regarding pay cuts between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association are over. AFL players agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut until the end of May on Friday, March 27. The pay cut will...

Shepparton News
Sport

Instant Replay: 2013 Masters

Australia waited out 77 editions and eight second-place finishes at The Masters, before its most famous golfing day had a famous Green Jacket headed down under.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire