More jail time for WA police sword attack

By AAP Newswire

A former boxer who tried to kill a Perth policeman by slashing his head with a samurai sword, fracturing the officer's skull, will spend an extra four years in prison after prosecutors appealed his original sentence.

Milos Radovic was found guilty of attempting to murder Senior Constable Andrew Swift, who had been called to a domestic dispute in Rockingham in July 2017.

Radovic claimed during his West Australian Supreme Court trial that he suffered a muscle spasm when he was tasered and never intended to kill the officer, but the jury rejected that assertion.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison, but prosecutors took the case to the WA Court of Appeal, arguing the term was manifestly inadequate.

On Wednesday, the court agreed, saying the sentence was "not merely lenient" but "substantially less" than the outcome open to the sentencing judge.

Radovic was re-sentenced to 13 years behind bars and will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years, backdated to July 2017.

The appeal judges said it was fortuitous the officer did not die.

"The impact of the offending upon Sen Const Swift and his family was, unsurprisingly, traumatic," the judges said.

"Police officers are often required to place their safety at risk in carrying out their duty to protect the public.

"It is vital that the courts impose significant custodial sentences upon offenders who intentionally cause serious injury to police officers acting in the course of their duties."

The WA Supreme Court previously heard Radovic's ex-wife took out a violence restraining order against him in January 2015.

He tried to vary the terms of the VRO so he could see his children in July 2017, but the case was adjourned and the next day he committed his crimes.

Radovic went to a unit complex owned by his ex-wife's parents, made threats and banged on his former sister-in-law's door.

He left before police arrived but returned as Sen Const Swift and his partner were at the ex-wife's neighbouring home taking statements, then the incident escalated.

Radovic shouted "I'm going to kill you all" and "I want to die" before he struck the officer.

