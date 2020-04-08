National

Racehorse owner Flower fails in bail bid

By AAP Newswire

NSW's highest court has refused to release Damion Flower from custody as the prominent racehorse owner fights drug smuggling charges.

Flower, 47, faces life in jail after he was arrested in May and accused of importing 38 kilograms of cocaine into Australia through a network of baggage handlers.

The NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Wednesday rejected his challenge to the Supreme Court's decision to deny him bail.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst and Justices Mark Ierace and Peter Johnson were unanimous, but their reasons have not been published.

Supreme Court Justice Robert Hulme in December said he was not satisfied Flower had shown cause as to why his detention was not justified.

Flower, a former baggage handler, rose to prominence in racing with Group One-winning horse Snitzel, which is now Australia's champion stallion commanding $40 million a year in service fees.

Until his arrest, he also owned a slot in Australia's richest horse race, The Everest.

Flower is scheduled to face trial in the District Court in February 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

