Health impacts of bushfires investigated

By AAP Newswire

NSW RFS crews extinguish a fire that crossed the Monaro Highway, - AAP

Millions of Australians were directly affected by the recent bushfires or exposed to months of smoke haze and poor quality air.

Researchers have now been given $5 million in federal government grants to investigate the health impacts.

The teams will study the physical impacts of prolonged bushfire smoke exposure and the mental toll on communities.

They will also examine the needs of frontline responders by tracking their ongoing wellbeing.

A randomised trial will be conducted to determine the impact of mask use on respiratory outcomes during the bushfire season.

