National

2nd South Australian dies from coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide's Rundle Mall. - AAP

1 of 1

A 62-year-old woman from Adelaide has died from coronavirus, taking South Australia's toll to two.

The woman, who contracted the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, died on Wednesday morning in the Royal Adelaide Hospital, SA Health has confirmed.

Francesco Ferraro was the first person in SA to die after succumbing to the virus on Monday.

The 75-year-old father of three and a grandfather of eight had attended a family function interstate in March and began to feel unwell when he returned.

In a statement, his family said Mr Ferraro's interactions which led to him catching the virus were nothing outside what a family or group of friends would experience.

They also urged all South Australians to maintain social distancing and other measures to help stop the spread of the disease.

"The family would like to take this opportunity to implore all South Australians to abide by and comply with all the advice and directions given by the government and police," the statement said.

South Australia currently has 415 confirmed coronavirus cases with four added to the tally on Tuesday.

About 20 remain in hospital with less than half in intensive care.

Premier Steven Marshall said he had written to Mr Ferraros' family to pass on the condolences of everyone in SA.

On Wednesday, he said his thoughts and condolences were also with the family and friends of the latest victim.

Latest articles

News

GV Health receives vital equipment for ICU

Goulburn Valley Health’s intensive care unit has received a generous donation of essential medical equipment from La Trobe University. GV Health Director of Nursing and Midwifery Education Cathy Scott said the donation included personal...

Tara Whitsed
News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn’t stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently. Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case - the only recorded increase in Northern Victoria. “I can confirm there are a number of...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire