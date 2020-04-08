2nd South Australian dies from coronavirus

A 62-year-old woman from Adelaide has died from coronavirus, taking South Australia's toll to two.

The woman, who contracted the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, died on Wednesday morning in the Royal Adelaide Hospital, SA Health has confirmed.

Francesco Ferraro was the first person in SA to die after succumbing to the virus on Monday.

The 75-year-old father of three and a grandfather of eight had attended a family function interstate in March and began to feel unwell when he returned.

In a statement, his family said Mr Ferraro's interactions which led to him catching the virus were nothing outside what a family or group of friends would experience.

They also urged all South Australians to maintain social distancing and other measures to help stop the spread of the disease.

"The family would like to take this opportunity to implore all South Australians to abide by and comply with all the advice and directions given by the government and police," the statement said.

South Australia currently has 415 confirmed coronavirus cases with four added to the tally on Tuesday.

About 20 remain in hospital with less than half in intensive care.

Premier Steven Marshall said he had written to Mr Ferraros' family to pass on the condolences of everyone in SA.

On Wednesday, he said his thoughts and condolences were also with the family and friends of the latest victim.