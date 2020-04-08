National

Virus a threat to sovereignty, PM declares

By AAP Newswire

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

The coronavirus pandemic is a threat to Australia's sovereignty but governments will not surrender to it, the prime minister has vowed.

Scott Morrison channelled British wartime leader Winston Churchill in an address to federal parliament on Wednesday before it considered legal underpinning for the $130 billion wage subsidy scheme.

"Today we act to protect Australia's sovereignty," he said.

"When Australian lives and livelihoods are threatened, when they are under attack, our nation's sovereignty is put at risk, and we must respond."

That sovereignty was measured in the freedom to live as we chose, in Australia's free, open and democratic society, enabled through a vibrant market economy, he said.

"Above all, our sovereignty is sustained by what we believe as Australians, what we value and hold most dear, our principles, our way of life, a way of doing things," he said.

"We will never surrender this."

Politicians had agreed to check their ideologies at the door and join forces to defend and protect sovereignty.

"It will be a fight we will win. But it won't be a fight without cost, or without loss.

"So today, we will agree to pay that price, through the important measures we will legislate today.

"Once we have overcome these threats - and we will - we will rebuild, we will restore, whatever the battle ahead takes from us."

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said politicians came to Canberra with open hearts and open minds.

"But we owe it to all Australians to keep our eyes open, too," he told parliament.

The unprecedented scale of the support package set Australia on a path for a trillion-dollar debt, he said.

"It is a bill that will saddle a generation."

Mr Morrison noted that when parliament last sat, just over a fortnight ago, the numbers of Australians newly infected with the virus was growing more than 20 per cent a day.

Now that daily increase averages two per cent.

Tough restrictions on people's movements and social distancing measures had bought the country precious time to prepare its health system, but that progress could easily be undone.

Latest articles

News

GV Health staff endure verbal abuse

Goulburn Valley Health staff have endured weeks of verbal abuse, leaving them “frightened” for their own safety. Chief executive Matt Sharp said a number of staff had suffered verbal abuse in hospital and outside the workplace about “exposing the...

Madi Chwasta
News

GV Health receives vital equipment for ICU

Goulburn Valley Health’s intensive care unit has received a generous donation of essential medical equipment from La Trobe University. GV Health Director of Nursing and Midwifery Education Cathy Scott said the donation included personal...

Tara Whitsed
News

Frustration with temporary ban on gun sales

A Shepparton fishing and hunting enthusiast says he is “frustrated” and “disappointed” with the temporary ban placed on the sale of firearms and ammunition for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trelly’s owner Steve Threlfall said the Victorian...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire