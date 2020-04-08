National

Labor urges JobKeeper change for charities

By AAP Newswire

A Salvos store. - AAP

Labor is pressing the case for changes to the JobKeeper package to enable charities to get the $1500 per fortnight wage relief, as federal politicians descended on Canberra to pass the $130 billion stimulus package.

To be eligible, a charity must see a 15 per cent fall in its revenue before it can claim the JobKeeper payment.

But a survey by welfare advocate the Australian Council of Social Service found that while charities are set to lose 37 per cent of their collective workforce, overall revenue loss is likely to be less that 15 per cent.

"Australians needs charities now more than ever, as unemployment rises and people increasingly rely on their services," opposition charities spokesman Andrew Leigh said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Labor will today call for a further revision of the JobKeeper program to allow greater access to payments for charities, who are already under pressure from decreases in donations and volunteers."

Dr Leigh told 2GB radio there are 800,000 people working directly in charities and another 500,000 indirectly.

"So we're talking about a workforce of something around a million people ... who are doing absolutely vital work for the community right now."

