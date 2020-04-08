National

NT teachers to stay local during holidays

By AAP Newswire

Teachers working in the Northern Territory's remote areas will be given a $500 incentive to stay there during the term break in a bid to protect local communities from the spread of COVID-19.

The NT government announced the Remote Community Schools Package to encourage teachers and school staff in the public sector to remain in their rural communities during the break from April 9 to April 20.

Eligible employees will be paid $500, have additional wellbeing support and an extra day of leave to use by the end of the year.

They will also be able to use their untouched Fares Out of Isolated Localities - or paid travel allowances out of remote communities - until June 30 next year.

Education Minister Selena Uibo said the government's highest priority was keeping everyone safe.

"Our remote teachers are some of our most passionate educators, and we hope this incentive goes some way to helping them through this unprecedented time," Ms Uibo said.

"I appreciate that staying in community may be challenging, however, our teachers are seen as role models in communities.

"I ask all school staff please lead by example to help us protect the lives of our most vulnerable Territorians."

Those staff who choose to travel outside their community will not be eligible for the package and must self-quarantine prior to returning to community at their own expense.

