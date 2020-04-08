National

Cardinal Pell has first night of freedom

By AAP Newswire

George Pell leaves Barwon jail in Geelong. - AAP

1 of 1

For more than a year Cardinal George Pell went to sleep alone in a prison cell.

On Wednesday he will wake to his first full day as a free man, putting quashed convictions for child sexual abuse behind him.

Australia's High Court acquitted him on Tuesday, ruling there wasn't enough evidence for the jury to convict him beyond reasonable doubt as they did in December 2018.

After more than 400 days in prison - first in Melbourne's Metropolitan Remand Centre and later the maximum security Barwon Prison - the cardinal was taken to the Carmelite Monastery in Melbourne's east.

His release comes in the most significant week on the Christian calendar - Holy Week, which marks the end of Lent and the celebration of Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday this weekend.

But the global coronavirus pandemic means he cannot celebrate any Easter services in front of a congregation.

And any thoughts of a quick return to Rome for Australia's most senior Catholic have also been scuppered by the virus outbreak and international travel bans.

Cardinal Pell released a statement marking the end of a serious injustice remedied by the court's decision.

"I hold no ill will to my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough," he said.

The trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church or its response to pedophilia in Australia, but about whether he committed the abuse of two 13-year-old choirboys at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne in 1996.

"And I did not," he said.

Cardinal Pell was unanimously convicted by a jury in December 2018 after an earlier jury was unable to reach a verdict. Their decision was upheld by Victoria's Court of Appeal last year.

That was a mistake, the High Court found.

"There is a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof," the full bench of seven judges said in their judgment handed down by Chief Justice Susan Kiefel in Brisbane on Tuesday morning.

One of the former choirboys - who came forward after the other boy died in 2014 - said he respected the High Court's decision.

"I respect the decision of the High Court. I accept the outcome," Witness J said in a statement released by his lawyer, Vivian Waller.

"I understand their view that there was not enough evidence to satisfy the Court beyond all reasonable doubt that the offending occurred."

But Witness J said he hoped the outcome wouldn't discourage child sexual abuse survivors from coming forward, and reassured them "most people recognise the truth when they hear it".

"I am content with that," he said.

The father of the boy who died said through his lawyers on Tuesday that he was shocked at the result, and heartbroken for his son's friend "who had nothing to gain from speaking out".

The Vatican welcomed Cardinal Pell's acquittal, praising him for having "waited for the truth to be ascertained".

In a statement the Vatican said it had always had confidence in Australian judicial authorities and reaffirmed the Holy See's "commitment to preventing and pursuing all cases of abuse against minors".

Pope Francis offered his Tuesday morning mass for those who suffer from unjust sentences.

"I would like to pray today for all those people who suffer unjust sentences resulting from intransigence (against them)," the Pope said on Tuesday, speaking before the start of the mass.

He did not mention Cardinal Pell by name.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Major UK meetings fall victim to virus

Two major UK racing meetings, including the Derby festival at Epsom in June, have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Online sale realises $32.4m on first day

The first digital Australian Easter Yearling Sale has begun with 105 lots sold on the first day for $32.4 million at a healthy average of more than $300,000.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Te Akau Shark cleared for Queen Elizabeth

Japanese horse Danon Premium has assumed favouritism for the Queen Elizabeth Stakes over English visitor Addeybb while Te Akau Shark has been cleared to run.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire