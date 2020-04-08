National

Stage four restrictions possible for Vic

By AAP Newswire

People wearing masks in Melbourne - AAP

Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged that Victoria could be heading for stage four restrictions as coronavirus numbers in the state are expected to rise.

The premier says while cases are stabilising across the state, it is no time for complacency and further restrictions are possible.

"If and when there is a need to do more, we won't hesitate to do that.

"We know there'll be pain, we know there will be disruption, but that is a price worth paying if it saves lives," Mr Andrews said on Tuesday.

"That's what the first three stages have done, the stability in these numbers hasn't happened by accident."

Victoria increased testing for the coronavirus from Monday, with the premier saying it stood to reason that the more testing that was done, the more positive cases would be found.

"The point is, this will change rapidly, as it has every single day since we've been in this crisis," Mr Andrews said.

The premier also outlined the state's plan for school students when term two begins on Wednesday, telling them they must learn from home if they can.

About 4000 SIM cards, 1000 internet dongles and more than 6000 laptops and tablets will be released to students to help the effort.

But schools will remain open for students who cannot stay home.

"We've got about a million students enrolled in government and non-government schools," Mr Andrews said.

"We cannot have a million students moving around the Victorian community every day."

Year 12 students could take longer to matriculate with end of year exams pushed out to at least December, but aren't likely to require a further year of study.

