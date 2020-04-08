National

New cases in Tas hospital virus outbreak

By AAP Newswire

A sign for the COVID-19 assessment clinic at Launceston Hospital - AAP

1 of 1

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to Tasmania's North West Regional Hospital.

The health department confirmed the cases on Tuesday night after the state's third coronavirus death earlier in the day.

Six staff at the hospital in Burnie are among the additional cases while one case is a recent patient and the other a close contact of a previous NWRH case.

Fifteen coronavirus cases are now linked to the NWRH, 12 of them health workers, two former patients, and the close contact.

Authorities are working to identify and contact any person who has had close contact with any of the staff.

An elderly man who died at the NWRH on Tuesday became the state's third virus death.

He was a passenger on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is linked to hundreds of cases across the country.

All three people who have died from the virus in Tasmania were passengers aboard the liner.

Visits to all hospitals and aged care homes are banned, with some exemptions for births, end-of-life care and the care of children.

Tasmania has 98 virus cases, with 34 people recovering.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton Swans aiming for higher position

After multiple seasons tinkering with their product, the Shepparton Swans look ready to spread their wings in 2020. The Swans have spent the past three seasons anchored at the bottom of the Goulburn Valley League ladder and with their next crop of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Marshall finished Port quarantine period

Deniliquin footballer Todd Marshall is happy negotiations regarding pay cuts between the AFL and the AFL Players’ Association are over. AFL players agreed to a 50 per cent pay cut until the end of May on Friday, March 27. The pay cut will...

Shepparton News
Sport

Instant Replay: 2013 Masters

Australia waited out 77 editions and eight second-place finishes at The Masters, before its most famous golfing day had a famous Green Jacket headed down under. The 2013 Masters fourth round will always be remembered as the day Adam Scott delivered...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell verdict paves way for inquiry reports

The child abuse royal commission’s findings about Cardinal George Pell’s handling of allegations of sexual abuse by priests may not be released for weeks.

AAP Newswire