New cases in Tas hospital virus outbreak

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to Tasmania's North West Regional Hospital.

The health department confirmed the cases on Tuesday night after the state's third coronavirus death earlier in the day.

Six staff at the hospital in Burnie are among the additional cases while one case is a recent patient and the other a close contact of a previous NWRH case.

Fifteen coronavirus cases are now linked to the NWRH, 12 of them health workers, two former patients, and the close contact.

Authorities are working to identify and contact any person who has had close contact with any of the staff.

An elderly man who died at the NWRH on Tuesday became the state's third virus death.

He was a passenger on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is linked to hundreds of cases across the country.

All three people who have died from the virus in Tasmania were passengers aboard the liner.

Visits to all hospitals and aged care homes are banned, with some exemptions for births, end-of-life care and the care of children.

Tasmania has 98 virus cases, with 34 people recovering.