Sydney hotel isolation ends for hundreds

By AAP Newswire

A file image of travellers being escorted into a Sydney hotel - AAP

The first 288 Australians quarantined in a Sydney CBD hotel will be able to leave with police conducting an operation to ensure their departure is quick and seamless.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says the people who arrived in Australia on March 26 have undertaken the mandatory 14-day self isolation and will be able to leave on Wednesday morning.

All travellers will get a letter confirming their period of isolation and will undergo a final health check.

After Wednesday's operation, police will plan for further hotel departures with some 3000 Australian residents expected to come out of hotel isolation over the next week.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says social distancing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place until a vaccine is found.

NSW recorded another 49 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2686.

While the number of new cases in NSW continues to stabilise, authorities are still concerned about the 406 locally-acquired cases with an unknown source.

The latest deaths include a 90-year-old male resident of the Opal Care Bankstown aged care facility and an 87-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Of the 21 NSW deaths recorded so far, five are linked to the Ruby Princess, six were residents at Dorothy Henderson Lodge and two were residents at Opal Care Bankstown.

The Ruby Princess remains docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it's expected to remain for 10 days while 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments.

About 200 crew have symptoms of coronavirus.

The vessel is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across Australia.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

