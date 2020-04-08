Qld deadline approaches for cruise ships

Cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters have until midnight to leave Australian waters.

There were as many as nine ships off the Queensland coast earlier this week although there were just four by Tuesday.

Australian Border Force commissioner Michael Outram says cruise ships have been allowed to refuel and obtain fresh supplies before departing.

"The key point here is, of course, had those crews become sick, it's a big strain on the health system," he said.

He said cruise ship operators Royal Caribbean and Carnival, which owns the controversial Ruby Princess, had been very co-operative.

Health Minister Steven Miles says four of Queensland's five fatalities from coronavirus had travelled on cruise ships.

Passengers account for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and a further six people have caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus with them," Mr Miles said.