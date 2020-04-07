NSW killer claims Jay-Z made him stab dad

A paranoid schizophrenic who stabbed his father to death in central NSW claimed he was Jesus and that US music mogul Jay-Z's "gangsta rap made me do it".

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard how Matthew Spencer spiralled out of control due to mental illness and drug abuse, culminating in him fatally stabbing his father Shane at their Trundle home.

Court documents describe the tragic details of Spencer's life including how a friend was murdered by the great-nephew of Ivan Milat.

The 27-year-old has admitted killing his father in September 2018, but pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of mental illness.

Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw did not oppose the plea, telling Acting Justice Peter Hidden that "the appropriate finding is that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness".

If Spencer is found not guilty in that manner, he could be remanded in custody for as long as authorities deem appropriate.

Forensic psychological reports suggested he had chronic paranoid schizophrenia and his use of methamphetamines triggered or exacerbated a psychotic episode.

Spencer's lawyer, Eric Wilson, told the court his client had used drugs since he was 10, consumed ice since he was 15 and was a daily cannabis user.

"His mental illness was such that at the time he did not know the nature and quality of his acts were morally wrong and believed he had to do what he did to kill his father who was Satan," Mr Wilson said.

After stabbing his father, he went to a nearby hotel where he was seen with blood on his clothes and cheeks while drinking and smoking in the beer garden.

He also made several cryptic social media posts including "Gangsta rap made me do it" and others alluding to God.

Shane Spencer was found lying in a doorway in a pool of blood with stab wounds to his head, neck, chest, back and arms on September 11, 2018.

Authorities were called to the house when Spencer phoned police and admitted killing his father sometime in the early evening.

He told police he was spurred by rapper Jay-Z through one of his songs.

"The Jay-Z Encore (is) the song that made me do it," he told police.

He later told an officer at Wellington Correctional Centre that after hearing the lyric "what the hell are you waiting for" he knew the "song was talking to me and I knew then that I had to kill my father".

Spencer - who'd on several occasions over the preceding two years been admitted to hospital for treatment of religious-based delusions - also told police he was Jesus.

The court heard that in 2010 one of his friends was murdered by Matthew Milat - the great-nephew of notorious serial killer Ivan Milat.

Matthew Milat was sentenced to a maximum of 43 years in prison after he and Cohen Klein killed 17-year-old David Auchterlonie with a double-bladed axe in Belanglo State Forest.

Spencer's matter will return to court on Thursday.