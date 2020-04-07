National

Man breaches quarantine on day one

By AAP Newswire

Isolation check ups for coronavirus in the NT. - AAP

A 29-year-old man is the seventh person to be fined in the Northern Territory after he breached his enforced quarantine on the first of a mandatory 14 days in isolation.

The man travelled from Perth to Darwin in one of just three flights to the city on Monday and failed to comply with mandatory quarantine directions on the same day.

"Police were monitoring the man due to him being identified as 'high-risk' for potential non-compliance upon his arrival into Darwin," Northern Territory Police said in a statement.

He was fined $1,099.

Environmental Health Officers conducted a further risk assessment on him, but found he had had "very limited interaction with the public", the statement said.

Quarantine compliance checks, physical distance monitoring and enforcing public gathering limits of 10 people are being enforced in the NT with 2,317 checks and seven fines issued.

There have been 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Territory, all related to international or interstate travel, but no deaths or community transmissions recorded.

Among the confirmed cases was a child aged under two who became the third person in her family to be infected last weekend.

Two adult family members previously tested positive for COVID-19, one of whom had returned from overseas.

That was not considered community transmission as the extended family was in close contact and had been quarantined, NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.

