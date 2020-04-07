Victoria records 11th virus death

An eleventh person with coronavirus has died in Victoria as the number of new cases in the state starts to level out.

The state government is staying tough on the restrictions and has told students if they can learn from home, they must.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the newest death on Tuesday.

"Sadly, 11 Victorians have passed away and we send our best wishes to their family and loved ones," he said.

Health care worker Sumith Premachandra is one of the latest Victorian victims.

"Having u around us, u cracked us laughing all the time, & Ur unique wicked sense of humour will be missed so much," friend Rasi Ameras wrote on Tuesday.

There are 1191 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria after 33 new patients were recorded overnight.

"It is very important that we not get ahead of ourselves, that we not think because there's some stability to these numbers that this is going to end anytime soon," Mr Andrews said.

"This is a long haul exercise."

There are 47 people in hospital, including 13 in intensive care.

Ninety-three cases are community to community transmissions.

The growth rate in new cases has slowed as fewer international travellers come to Victoria.

Those who returned from overseas in the past week have to self-isolate in hotels.

More than 200 Australians, who were on cruise ships that docked in Florida in the past week, arrived on a flight to Melbourne on Tuesday.

Term two of the school year kicks off next week but students have been told to stay home and learn - if they can.

"I put it to you another way - we've got about a million students enrolled in government and non-government schools," Mr Andrews said.

"We cannot have a million students moving around the Victorian community every day."

About 4000 SIM cards, 1000 internet dongles and more than 6000 laptops and tablets will be available for students.

Schools will be open for students who cannot learn from home.

Year 12 students could take longer to matriculate with end of year exams pushed out to at least December.

"We are not about 'year 13' or people repeating, we think we can get this done," Mr Andrews, whose son Noah is in year 12, said.

"The rest of Year 12 is going to be different."

The Victorian Council of Social Service praised the plan despite "a few rough edges" yet to be smoothed out.

But it may be tough to encourage disengaged students back to school once this ends, VCOSS chief executive Emma King said.

The state opposition alo backed the plan, saying parents will need to take a more active role in their child's education.

Meanwhile, Victorians hoping to go away for the Easter break have been told to stay at home.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, Victoria Police conducted 957 spot checks. That brings the total to 15,232 since March 21.

Seventy fines have been issued over the last day to people.

A male SA driver who allegedly blew more than six times over the blood alcohol reading has also been fined for breaching Victoria's COVID-19 rules by having two other people in the car.