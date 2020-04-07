National

Adelaide cabbie guilty over fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

An Adelaide taxi driver who ran down and killed a pedestrian has been found guilty of aggravated driving without due care.

However, Amanpreet Singh has been acquitted on a more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving after 61-year-old Manjit Dhadwal was killed on a wet night in November 2017.

Handing down his verdict on Tuesday, District Court Judge Barry Beazley ruled Singh was distracted by monitors in his cab and did not see the victim on the road before the impact on Anzac Highway at Kurralta Park.

But he said he should have been aware people might be crossing the road at that point because of a nearby bus shelter.

"This is not a case where the accused could not have seen the deceased," the judge said.

"He could have been seen, albeit closer to the point of collision, and notwithstanding his dark clothing and indeed the irresponsible decision to cross the road in his alcoholic state."

The judge said he did not have to determine whether Singh could have avoided the collision.

"The question is whether the accused drove with the standard of care which one would have expected of a reasonably prudent driver in his position," he said.

"I accept that he did not expect anyone to cross the road at that point, but he ceased to look ahead until the point of the collision."

Judge Beazley said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was distracted while driving and this distraction amounted to more than "mere inadvertence".

In defence of the allegations, Singh denied he was fatigued or otherwise grossly inattentive and denied he should have seen Mr Dhadwal before the collision.

He referred to the general darkness on the roadway, including the shading effect of trees, coupled with the inclement weather; the dark clothing of the deceased; and the absence of any other people in the vicinity.

Singh will be sentenced at a later date.

