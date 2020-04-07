Gold Coast beach car parks to close

Gold Coast beach car parks will be closed by the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It comes after the closure of three popular swimming beaches, at the Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta, from midnight on Tuesday.

Beachside car parks from Main Beach south to the border at Coolangatta will be progressively closed ahead of the Easter weekend, Mayor Tom Tate said on Tuesday.

"The message is: Please, don't come to the beach. The only thing we want you to do is stay away," he said.

Cr Tate said the beach closures have been made in a bid to deter Brisbane day-trippers.

Locals can park at home and access nearly 50km of beach that remains open for exercise.

Cr Tate said on-street parking will stay open, providing access to local businesses.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police will patrol all beaches for people travelling from elsewhere.

Coolangatta Beach will be closed from Greenmount Point to the Coolangatta Groyne.

Surfers Paradise will be closed from Clifford St lifeguard tower 33 to South Narrowneck tower 37 adjacent to Higman St.

And The Spit will be closed from tower 42 adjacent to Sea World to the Rock Wall adjacent to tower 46.