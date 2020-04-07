National

Fatal drag race driver’s sentence slashed

By AAP Newswire

Adem Arpaci (file image)

A drag race driver who caused the deaths of two teenagers in a firey Melbourne crash has had his prison term slashed on appeal.

Adem Arpaci was jailed for 14 years in 2018 after being found guilty by a jury of culpable driving causing the death of Ivana Clonaridis, 18, and 19-year-old Harley Churchill more than two years earlier.

Victoria's Court of Appeal on Tuesday reduced his sentence to 10 years and six months, with a non-parole period of seven years, after two out of three judges agreed the original punishment was excessive.

