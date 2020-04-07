National

Pell says ‘no bitterness towards accuser’

By AAP Newswire

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne last year. - AAP

Cardinal George Pell says he feels no ill will towards the man who accused him of child sexual abuse after "justice prevailed".

In a statement after the High Court overturned his convictions, Cardinal Pell also said his trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church's handling of child abuse.

"I have consistently maintained my innocence while suffering from a serious injustice," he said.

"This has been remedied today with the High Court's unanimous decision."

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop was not bitter after spending more than 400 days behind bars.

"I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough.

"However my trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of paedophilia in the church.

"The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not.

"The only basis for long-term healing is truth and the only basis for justice is truth, because justice means truth for all."

He thanked supporters for praying for him and sending thousands of letters of support.

"I want to thank in particular my family for their love and support and what they had to go through; my small team of advisors; those who spoke up for me and suffered as a result; and all my friends and supporters here and overseas.

"Also my deepest thanks and gratitude to my entire legal team for their unwavering resolve to see justice prevail, to throw light on manufactured obscurity and to reveal the truth."

