Vic learner driver fine revoked on review

By AAP Newswire

Learner driver sign.

A learner driver slapped with a $1652 fine for breaching coronavirus regulations is off the hook after a police review.

But police say learner drivers should not be taking lessons under current COVID-19 restrictions, leaving open the possibility others may be fined in future.

Hunter Reynolds, 17, was issued a fine for learning to drive in wet conditions with her mother as the passenger on the weekend.

The duo had travelled about 30km from their Hampton home to Frankston before a police officer pulled them over.

After publicly sharing their story, the police hierarchy reviewed the fine.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW on Tuesday that blatant rule-breakers should be fined but there was community confusion.

"We will withdraw it because clearly that wasn't widely understood by the public," he said.

"Undertaking a driving lesson by itself, to go out and simply drive off somewhere to undertake a driving lesson with your parent - you are not able to do it."

The teenager was issued with a $1652 on-the-spot fine for breaching the stage three restrictions relating to COVID-19.

The teenager and her mother Sharee Reynolds felt she had done nothing wrong.

They had planned to fight the fine in court.

