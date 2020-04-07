National

Tasmania locks down hospitals, aged care

By AAP Newswire

The Royal Hobart Hospital in Hobart, Tasmania - AAP

Tasmania has banned visitors to all hospitals and aged care homes to protect the state's most vulnerable from the coronavirus.

Premer Peter Gutwein announced the facilities will be locked down from midday on Tuesday.

Exemptions will be made for partners at the birth of a child, care of a dependant child, on compassionate grounds or for visiting people at the end of their life.

The rules will initially be in place for two weeks, and reviewed after that.

"It is important that we don't expose those most vulnerable in our communities," Mr Gutwein said.

Six staff at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie have tested positive to COVID-19 in what authorities are describing as an outbreak.

Two of those workers returned positive tests on Monday night, while an inpatient also previously tested positive.

The inpatient had been taken to the Mersey Community Hospital, near Devonport in the north, before they tested positive.

All emergency patients from the Devonport region will be transported to Launceston General Hospital as a temporary measure.

Health authorities are working to identify and contact any close contacts of staff with the virus.

"We acknowledge the current situation is creating concern, both for staff and for the community," Chief Medical Officer Tony Lawler said in a statement.

"We are taking every action in accordance with best advice to ensure possible contacts are identified as quickly as possible."

Tasmania has recorded 89 virus cases and two deaths, one of them an elderly woman at the NWRH last month. 34 people have recovered.

