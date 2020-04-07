National

Casual nurses out of work in SA

By AAP Newswire

Nurse in protective gear. - AAP

1 of 1

Casual nurses in South Australian public hospitals who have had their shifts cut or lost their jobs are calling on the state government to allow them to help with the COVID-19 fight.

Following the ban of non-urgent elective surgeries in public hospitals, hundred of casual nurses have been left without work.

They are ineligible to access government income subsidies as they are government employees.

State parliament resumes on Tuesday with the opposition calling for those nurses to be deployed in roles to help stop the spread of the virus, like contact tracing or phone calling vulnerable residents.

Opposition Health spokesman Chris Picton said nurses are staring down unemployment at a time when they are needed most.

"We can't leave our nursing heroes unable to pay their bills and forced onto Centrelink queues," he said.

"We must do everything we can to look after our health heroes, just as they look after us."

The state's Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation chief Elizabeth Dabars said the branch was also calling on SA Health to provide guidance on PPE usage for nurses, midwives and personal care workers after weeks of requests.

'We have lost patience waiting for the evidence-based guidance," Ms Dabars said.

"In the absence of available guidelines from your employer, ANMF is directing members to use the level of PPE that they feel is appropriate for the situation and assures their safety."

Latest articles

National

Councils brace for tough times with virus

Local governments already reeling from having to close their community facilities are bracing for a drop in rates being paid on time or at all.

AAP Newswire
National

Pell says ‘no bitterness towards accuser’

Cardinal George Pell has again reiterated his innocence after the High Court overturned his child sexual abuse convictions.

AAP Newswire
National

Land tax relief for supportive landlords

Australia’s political leaders are finalising a plan to give landlords who support struggling tenants through the coronavirus pandemic some relief on land taxes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire