National

Cruise ships ordered out of Qld waters

By AAP Newswire

A man exercising in Brisbane. - AAP

1 of 1

All cruise ships will leave Queensland waters by Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that now remain have been ordered to move out of Queensland waters by one minute before midnight on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnoses in Queensland has reached 934 with an additional 13 cases overnight.

Of the current cases, 42 people had been hospitalised and 11 are in intensive care on ventilation.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the new reduced case numbers was a sign of a continued downward trend.

He said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Cruise ship passengers account for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and a further six people have caught the virus from those passengers.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus with them," Mr Miles said.

He urged people in the state to think about how they would spend the Easter Holiday at home amid travel and social distancing restrictions.

It was announced on Monday that more Queenslanders will be tested for coronavirus after a handful of people mysteriously contracted the disease.

Health workers in Brisbane, Cairns and on the Gold Coast have been ordered to carry out extra tests after officials diagnosed 32 people who had no idea where they caught it.

"It wasn't from someone who had been overseas, it wasn't from a confirmed case," Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

"And I've asked for that to be done in the Gold Coast, in Brisbane and in Cairns, because that's where we've seen those cases."

Meanwhile, police in Logan are cracking down on people ignoring social distancing and mass gathering rules, warning they will be fined.

Officers will be stationed at key locations in the region south of Brisbane, after reports of people flouting social distancing rules at a shopping centre on the weekend.

Latest articles

Sport

School cricket success for Benalla P-12 College

The Benalla P-12 College Year 8 girls cricket team had a hugely successful day on the pitch recently. The side took to the Benalla Showgrounds on March 13 for the first round robin event of the year. Playing three rounds, defeating FCJ8, Euroa 8...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Football and netball magazine arrives today

The McPherson Media Group’s annual Football and Netball Magazine is turning 16 this year —and how sweet it is. Once again your one-stop shop for all things football and netball as the respective seasons of your favourite teams get set to...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla Sportstar: Mailer swimming her way to the top

Maddison Mailer’s swimming resume is as impressive as anyone at 16-years-old. In eight years with Benalla Swimming Club, Mailer has gone from local swimmer to someone we could soon be seeing on the national stage.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire