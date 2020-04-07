Cruise ships ordered out of Qld waters

All cruise ships will leave Queensland waters by Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that now remain have been ordered to move out of Queensland waters by one minute before midnight on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnoses in Queensland has reached 934 with an additional 13 cases overnight.

Of the current cases, 42 people had been hospitalised and 11 are in intensive care on ventilation.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the new reduced case numbers was a sign of a continued downward trend.

He said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Cruise ship passengers account for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and a further six people have caught the virus from those passengers.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus with them," Mr Miles said.

He urged people in the state to think about how they would spend the Easter Holiday at home amid travel and social distancing restrictions.

It was announced on Monday that more Queenslanders will be tested for coronavirus after a handful of people mysteriously contracted the disease.

Health workers in Brisbane, Cairns and on the Gold Coast have been ordered to carry out extra tests after officials diagnosed 32 people who had no idea where they caught it.

"It wasn't from someone who had been overseas, it wasn't from a confirmed case," Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

"And I've asked for that to be done in the Gold Coast, in Brisbane and in Cairns, because that's where we've seen those cases."

Meanwhile, police in Logan are cracking down on people ignoring social distancing and mass gathering rules, warning they will be fined.

Officers will be stationed at key locations in the region south of Brisbane, after reports of people flouting social distancing rules at a shopping centre on the weekend.