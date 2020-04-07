National

SA records first its coronavirus death

By AAP Newswire

A 75-year-old man is the first South Australian to die from the coronavirus.

SA Health confirmed the man, who contracted the virus from interstate, died in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Monday night.

His family has asked for privacy.

The state's total number of confirmed cases sits at 411, with only two cases recorded on Monday.

At that time, 20 people were hospitalised, 10 of whom were in intensive care, including seven listed as critical.

Meanwhile, the state government and Labor opposition will bring legislation to state parliament, introducing measures to deal with the pandemic.

Parliament resumes on Tuesday with the government bringing a suite of legislative measures it hopes will be debated and passed on the same day.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman says the government's bill will support South Australians, protect local jobs and enact measures that keep the state running.

"This comprehensive package strengthens the powers available to the state co-ordinator, taking a stronger approach to enforcing detention orders involving possible cases of COVID-19," she said.

"The bill also ensures government officials acting under the direction of the Emergency Management Act are protected from liability, ensuring they can go about their duties freely."

Labor will present its own legislation, including measures to ensure all frontline workers are covered by workers' compensation if they get COVID-19, tougher penalties for anyone convicted of assaulting a frontline worker if they know they have COVID-19 and electronic tracking for people who breach self-isolation or quarantine orders.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas says he wants to work with the government to help minimise the spread of the coronavirus in SA.

