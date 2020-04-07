States to decide Year 12 students’ plight

The disruption to Year 12 students during the coronavirus crisis will be discussed by education ministers, who will canvass options including extending the academic year or postponing final exams.

They will also discuss boosting overall scores and changing university application procedures after concerns were raised about how the disruption caused by COVID-19 could damage students' final results.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews floated the possibility of extending year 12 into next year, but his federal counterpart says that was only a "very worst-case scenario".

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said all options will be considered on Tuesday when they meet and described Mr Andrews' suggestion as "an outlier option - that is in a very worst-case scenario".

"The hope is that we will be able to get everyone through this year."

State and territory curriculum and assessment authorities will present all available options to the meeting.

Mr Tehan said it was likely responses to the pandemic would vary between jurisdictions.

"But there is a collective will amongst all education ministers for us to be able to ensure that all those Year 12 students will be able to complete their studies this year," he said.

"And then go on to university, vocational education or employment next year."