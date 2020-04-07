National

Virus modelling focus of national cabinet

By AAP Newswire

A general view of Bondi Beach in Sydney,. - AAP

1 of 1

Details are expected to be released about the government's coronavirus modelling as the country's deputy chief medical officer cautiously notes the peak of new COVID-19 cases may be behind us.

The national cabinet is meeting on Tuesday, with state and federal leaders expected to consider relief for commercial tenants and to discuss modelling of the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

The meeting follows Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly's remarks that the slowdown in the rate of new cases each day showed the restrictions on daily life and social distancing measures had successfully flattened the curve.

But he was cautious about predicting that rate wouldn't go up again.

Professor Kelly warned against younger people becoming complacent, saying the coronavirus was not just an older person's disease and there were a number of people aged in their 30s among the worst-affected patients now in intensive care and on ventilators.

That said, the nation's leaders and medical experts are now starting to look at how and when to start easing the tough restrictions in place to slow the disease's spread.

That will include a consideration of how prepared the health system is for an increase in cases and what effect lifting particular measures would have on new case numbers.

So far, 5795 people have the coronavirus in Australia.

Of these, 41 people have died, including six on Monday and five on Sunday.

Governments are concerned that people will be tempted to breach restrictions on movements and social distancing rules over the coming Easter weekend.

Popular beaches in Sydney and Queensland, including Manly, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta, closed on Monday as people continued to flock there.

Latest articles

World

Virus deaths ‘levelling off’ in countries

Leaders in many countries are warning that an apparent levelling off in coronavirus deaths could be reversed if people stop using social distancing measures.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus epidemic ‘under control’ in Norway

The Norwegian government says the low rate of transmission suggests the coronavirus epidemic is “under control” in the country.

AAP Newswire
World

Slovak reporter’s killer gets 23 years

Miroslav Marcek has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for the death of journalist Jan Kuciak in a case that brought down the Slovak government.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire