Sixth virus death at NSW aged care home

A sixth resident of Sydney's Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care home has died from coronavirus, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 19.

The 90-year-old man died on Monday, with the facility's chief executive Ross Low saying it was "nothing short of heartbreaking" to have another resident die from the virus.

Meanwhile, NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty says coronavirus case numbers in recent days have been "really hopeful" but noted it was too early to make assumptions.

Testing has been extended in areas where authorities have seen evidence of local transmission, including in Broken Hill, Lake Macquarie, Nowra, South Nowra and Port Macquarie, and the Sydney suburbs of Waverley, Woollahra, Ryde, Dee Why and Manly.

A drive-through testing site run by St Vincent's Hospital has been set up in Bondi after clusters developed within Sydney's backpacker community.

The state recorded an increase of 57 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2637.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says cases acquired through community transmission remain a concern.

The latest COVID-19 figures include 595 infections locally acquired from a known case, while 397 were locally acquired from unknown contacts.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship is docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it is expected to remain for 10 days while its 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

About 200 of them have symptoms of coronavirus.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

The vessel is linked to 622 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths across Australia.