Commercial renters in sights of leaders

By AAP Newswire

A National Cabinet meeting to discuss COVID-19 - AAP

Rules around what breaks from rent there will be for commercial tenants doing it tough amid the coronavirus crisis should become clearer on Tuesday.

The prime minister and state leaders, meeting as the national cabinet, are expected to formalise a code of conduct for tenants and landlords.

This will be legislated by the states and is expected to give relief to small and medium businesses that have had income drop by 30 per cent or more due to the virus.

Last week leaders decided the code should include a freeze on rent increases and a moratorium on evictions for those who failed to pay rent.

Tenants who stop trading or cut opening hours won't be penalised, nor could landlords pass on land tax or charge interest on unpaid rent during the crisis.

Leaders are also expected to discuss the modelling of how the virus can be expected to spread further across Australia and what this could mean for the capacity of the health system.

Mr Morrison has promised to give a public briefing on that modelling.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly says Australia's peak increase in infections could already have passed, although there will continue to be more cases diagnosed across the country.

He says the modelling combined with data collected on case numbers will help leaders and medical officials decide how and when restrictions on movement and social distancing rules banning gatherings of people can be eased.

"We seem to have successfully flattened the curve at the moment, so whether we indeed will get a peak is hard to know," he told reporters in Canberra.

"Maybe we are there already. I don't believe so."

