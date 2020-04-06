National

NSW bailing of DV offenders alarms victims

By AAP Newswire

Women in NSW have been left "terrified" as alleged domestic violence offenders are being granted bail because of COVID-19.

In a bid to keep prison populations down in case of a coronavirus outbreak, NSW parliament altered bail laws in March to prevent more people entering jail on remand.

AAP understands one man who was accused of attacking his partner was given bail immediately. Not long after, he allegedly turned up at the woman's home, breaching his bail conditions.

When police were called the man said there was nowhere else for him to go and he was given permission to stay in a building on the property.

The woman told her caseworker she was left alone and "terrified," a source from a women's safety organisation told AAP.

Another woman's ex-partner had been refused bail after numerous alleged offences including kidnapping their child and violating his AVO, AAP understands.

But recently he was granted bail because of the COVID-19 pandemic and was allowed back to his house, a 10-minute walk from the alleged victim's home.

In a survey of 53 frontline women's service providers, more than 88 per cent said they were not being informed of bail applications for domestic violence defendants.

Nearly all responders said they were concerned that victims of domestic violence were not aware their abusers had been released.

"We are in an unknown climate of isolation which makes clients easier to find and more isolated, easier to be trapped in by defendants," one worker reported to Women's Safety NSW - a peak body advocating for women's safety.

Women's Safety NSW chief executive Hayley Foster understands why the government needs to act swiftly in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but says consultation with the peak bodies protecting women is essential.

"Of course the government needs to take measures to reduce congestion in our prisons at this time," Ms Foster told AAP on Monday.

"But surely the intention wasn't to release a whole bunch of violent offenders out in the community where they can wreak havoc on their victims.

"Frontline domestic violence workers are frankly outraged. They're doing their best to support women and children in their safety only to have violent and abusive offenders being let out by magistrates under these new directions."

Ms Foster says she is working with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and NSW Police to find a resolution, which she hopes will come about in a meeting on Tuesday.

Ms Foster says domestic violence advocacy services can provide courts with the relevant victim risk information before bail determinations are made. She argues once decisions are made by the court, advocacy groups should be notified of the outcomes.

Domestic Violence NSW project coordinator Renata Field welcomes the $150 million investment by the Morrison government to help fight domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, she says there needs to be more resources to ensure women are safe in their own homes.

"There will be a wave of people who start contacting frontline services and trying to look for help now, because they are staring down the barrel of potentially six months locked away with an abuser," she told AAP.

The NSW Attorney-General has been contacted for comment.

