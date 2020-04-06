National

No need for masks yet: health officials

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly - AAP

Health authorities have warned against Australia following America's lead in telling people to wear homemade cloth masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the recommendation was based on expert Australian advice and international experience.

"At the moment, we're not advising people to wear masks in the general public," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

The United States' Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear cloth face coverings made from household items or low-cost common materials.

But Professor Kelly said the US, which leads the world in infections, was in a different situation to Australia.

He said medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare, aged care and disability workers.

"Please don't wear those masks. Leave them for the people that really need them," he said.

Prof Kelly said wearing a mask was about sick people limiting the risk of spreading illness to others.

"In terms of protecting yourself from others, that may give us a false sense of security," he said.

