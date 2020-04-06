Fearful Queensland renters call for help

Stressed Queensland tenants have been calling rental advocates in droves, fearful they will be evicted after losing their jobs as a result of the coronavirus.

There are currently no state laws in place to stop landlords from evicting those who are unable to pay their rent despite a six-month federal moratorium on evictions.

Tenants Queensland chief executive Penny Carr says 30 per cent of calls to its advice line are now from confused tenants. (The organisation usually receives 2000 calls per month.)

They have either lost their jobs or had their income reduced following the introduction of COVID-19 social distancing regulations, she told AAP on Monday.

"We are hearing quite a few have been sent emails saying ,'You have got to pay the rent or we will move to evict you.'

"People are (also) being asked for lots of personal information."

Ms Carr said tenants are also asking how to end their leases in preparation for expected job losses or so they can return home to their families.

"People have (also) been worried about (landlords) entering their properties unnecessarily.... They want to have some security about who is entering if they are in quarantine," she said.

Ms Carr said callers are advised to pay what they are able and attempt to negotiate with their landlords so they can remain in their homes.

"The last thing we want to see at this time is the unnecessary movement of people," she said.

Struggling tenants will have to wait about a month for the federal government's increased JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments to kick in.

In the meantime, some will be eligible for the Queensland COVID-19 Rental Grant, which is a one-off payment of up to $2000 to cover four weeks' rent.

Opposition housing spokesman Michael Hart said tenants and landlords need clarity.

"The only way to protect renters is to change the law," he said in a statement.