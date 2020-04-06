National

Obeid, Macdonald trial adjourned to August

By AAP Newswire

Eddie Obeid (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The criminal trial of former NSW Labor ministers Eddie Obeid and Ian Macdonald won't resume until late August, after the idea of it going online was abandoned.

Macdonald, 70, Obeid, 76, and the latter's son, Moses Obeid, 50, have pleaded not guilty to conspiring together for Macdonald to wilfully engage in misconduct as a minister between 2007 and 2009.

The plot allegedly involved the rigging of a tender process for a coal mining exploration licence on Obeid land at Mount Penny, in the Bylong Valley near Mudgee, for the family's financial benefit.

The NSW Supreme Court judge-alone trial began in February before Justice Elizabeth Fullerton, who adjourned it for a fortnight on March 15 amid public concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"Until then the accused can stay in glorious isolation," she noted.

But technical issues arose when the parties returned on March 27, conferring virtually to examine the feasibility of running much of the trial online.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst has banned all physical appearances in the state's highest courts except in "exceptional circumstances" due to the pandemic.

At the time, the trial was only five weeks into its scheduled 26 weeks.

Justice Fullerton said she had explored every means for which leave might be granted for a physical trial.

Asking the parties to give the online trial "a red-hot go" and see if some headway can be made with at least a few witnesses, she promised to not allow the process to undermine the interests of the accused and the prosecution in having a fair trial.

But the online idea was abandoned on Monday, when the trial was adjourned until August 31, with the case to be mentioned on August 3.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus Update

On Monday, April 6 Moira Shire has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the Federation Council area remains at seven. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1158 (an increase of 23 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,637...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Coronavirus update

On Friday, April 3 Moira Shire and the Federation Council area both have seven confirmed COVID-19 cases each. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1085 (an increase of 49 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,389 confirmed...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Huge saleyards $8m grant application

Roofing to cover an area of 19,000sqm of the existing Corowa Saleyards facility is a highlight of Federation Council’s ‘Growing Local Economies’ $7,952,332 grant application to the NSW State Government. Total cost of the project – the many...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire