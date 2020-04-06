National

Vic mum handed ‘life sentence’ of grief

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Fiona DiPietro's grief is relentless.

She is serving a "life sentence" of heartache after her son, Joshua DiPietro, was shot in the head on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula on Father's Day in 2017.

The 31-year-old was gunned down in a car at Rosebud and died in hospital a day later.

Craig Williams has admitted to Mr DiPietro's manslaughter and his co-offender John Godfrey to recklessly endangering serious injury.

Godfrey's mother, Tracey, admits to helping the two men avoid justice by removing CCTV footage and ammunition from the scene of the crime.

Mr DiPietro's mother says what was meant to be a family day turned into "the most horrific day of our lives".

"I will never be able to tell my son 'I love you'. I will never be able to speak to him or hold him again," Mrs DiPietro told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic meant she addressed Tracey Godfrey via video link instead of in person, after the woman pleaded guilty to assisting her own son and Williams avoid apprehension.

"One of the most valued and treasured gifts ever given to me was the life of my son, Josh," Mrs DiPietro said.

"We have been given a life sentence.

"We feel like we have had everything taken from us. Our grief never stops."

Tracey Godfrey's lawyer asked for the 50-year-old be fined or handed an adjourned undertaking, which mandates she comply with certain conditions, as punishment for her crime.

The woman was well aware of the devastation wrought on Mr DiPietro's family and wishes "with all her heart" it didn't happen, barrister Samantha Poulter said.

Prosecutors have not pushed for Tracey Godfrey to be jailed.

She remains on bail and will be sentenced at a later date.

Her son and Williams are expected to face a plea hearing on June 1.

A fourth co-offender, David Lyons, was last year jailed for 20 months for assisting his co-offenders and intimidating a witness.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus Update

On Monday, April 6 Moira Shire has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the Federation Council area remains at seven. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1158 (an increase of 23 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,637...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Coronavirus update

On Friday, April 3 Moira Shire and the Federation Council area both have seven confirmed COVID-19 cases each. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1085 (an increase of 49 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,389 confirmed...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Huge saleyards $8m grant application

Roofing to cover an area of 19,000sqm of the existing Corowa Saleyards facility is a highlight of Federation Council’s ‘Growing Local Economies’ $7,952,332 grant application to the NSW State Government. Total cost of the project – the many...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

National

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19 in lab

An anti-parasitic drug has been shown to kill COVID-19 in the lab, with the findings being published in a science journal.

AAP Newswire
National

HSC group exams scrapped amid virus crisis

NSW education authorities have cancelled mandatory group performances and work placements in a suite of changes made to protect students completing the HSC.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive COVID-19 test shuts Vic worksite

A construction site in Melbourne’s CBD has closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

AAP Newswire