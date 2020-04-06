National

Virus drives citizenship ceremonies online

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gives citizenship certificates - AAP

People wanting to become Australian citizens will be able to take their oath of allegiance online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Strict health and social distancing restrictions have made traditional, in-person citizenship ceremonies impossible during the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, the federal government will conduct ceremonies using secure video links.

There are 85,000 people awaiting a ceremony, who are legally required to make a pledge of commitment to Australia before a presiding officer.

The Department of Home Affairs has begun one-on-one ceremonies for those already approved for citizenship.

"We will work with individuals with an urgent need, who cannot access the internet, to ensure their ceremony can occur safely in line with health advice," Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge said on Monday.

"When fully implemented, it is expected this new capability will see up to 750 people per day having their citizenship conferred."

Citizenship applications will remain open during the crisis but interviews have been put on hold.

Additional resources will be deployed to cut through the backlog once the pandemic subsides.

Earlier this year, the Morrison government announced strict dress code rules for citizenship ceremonies.

It is unclear whether people taking the oath online will be banned from wearing board shorts and sandals.

