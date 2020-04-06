National

Chinese embassy angry at ‘disinformation’

By AAP Newswire

A China Eastern flight landing in Perth, carrying medical supplies - AAP

The Chinese embassy is angry with what it labels "disinformation" about Chinese businesses buying Australian protective equipment to ship to that country when the coronavirus was first taking hold.

Reports in the Sydney Morning Herald and News Corp over the weekend said Chinese state-owned companies had been ordered to buy up equipment including face masks and protective clothing during January and February.

The first cases of coronavirus in Australia were confirmed in late January.

A spokesperson for the embassy said sections of the media were "keen to defame the local Chinese companies" at the same time as Australian businesses are importing protective equipment from China.

"The Aussie media are misleading the public, maliciously characterised the Chinese companies' purchasing, a purely humiliation move, as 'scandal'," the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

"Then how do they characterise the Aussie companies' procurement in China? Another scandal?

"At present what the world needs most is solidarity and mutual support other than spreading disinformation and inciting hatred."

Meanwhile, the minister for multicultural affairs has courted controversy for attacking China's wet markets - widely believed to be the source of COVID-19 - in posts on his Facebook page that have attracted dozens of racist comments.

Jason Wood has repeatedly defended himself against Labor accusations of racism, saying his calls for wet markets to be closed down are based on concerns about animal cruelty.

"We need to support our Australian Chinese community and Chinese public as they are also victims in this crisis," he wrote on Sunday.

"However, the Chinese government's role when it comes to allowing wildlife wet markets and Chinese business enterprises, which exported nearly 100 tonnes of Australian medical supplies, cannot be ignored."

Mr Wood also highlighted one of the articles about medical supplies being shipped to China, labelling it "disgraceful behaviour".

