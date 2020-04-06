National

More ICU beds in SA hospitals for COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

More beds are being opened up and more nurses trained to deal with serious coronavirus cases across South Australia.

The Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide is fast-tracking intensive care training for about 80 nurses.

Three additional high-dependency beds have already been opened and the state government is planning for an additional 10 intensive care beds at the hospital.

Premier Steven Marshall says the extra beds and trained staff would bolster the state's resources against COVID-19.

"The Women's and Children's Hospital will be on the front line of dealing with the most severe cases of this insidious disease," he said.

"The battle to control the coronavirus pandemic needs to be fought by all of us in changing the way we live to contain the virus."

South Australia has just over 400 confirmed COVID-19 cases but that number is expected to rise when the latest testing results are released later on Monday.

About 20 people are currently in hospital with nine in intensive care.

Mr Marshall said SA was on track to double the number of ICU beds available and while he hoped the extra resources were never needed, the state had to prepare for the worst.

