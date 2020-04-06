Accused Vic brother-killer plea confusion

National

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian man accused of killing his brother with a samurai sword and trying to murder a former classmate has told a court he isn't sure how to plead.

Jonathon Dick appeared via video link over the alleged murder of his sibling David at Westfield Doncaster shopping centre in February 2017.

He is also accused of trying to kill former classmate David Cammarata with a hammer in August 2018, along with stalking Mr Cammarata.

The 42-year-old initially told magistrate Donna Bakos he didn't know how to plead.

"I'm not too sure," Dick told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

"I would've thought guilty," he said.

But Mr Dick's lawyer explained there was difficulties in trying to communicate with his client because of coronavirus restrictions in prisons.

Ms Bakos did not accept Dick's initial guilty plea after reading the submitted written material.

Instead she entered a "not guilty" plea on his behalf and explained this to Dick.

"Thank you, Your Honour," the accused killer replied.

He will next appear at the Supreme Court in July.

